6 Member Scientist Team To Study Glaciers In Arunachal Himalayas

NET Web Desk

In a groundbreaking initiative, a collaborative team of researchers, led by the distinguished Dr. Parmanand Sharma from the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research, embarked on a 10-day expedition to delve into the mysteries of the Arunachal Himalayas.

The departure ceremony, officiated by Science and Technology Minister Honchun Ngandam, marked the initiation of a first-of-its-kind study focusing on the causes and impacts of glacier melting in the region.

Global warming is causing glaciers, including those in Arunachal Pradesh, to shrink at an alarming rate of 25 to 30 meters per year, as reported by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

Aiming to confront the escalating impact of global warming, the experts are set to scrutinise glaciers, preliminarily the Khangri glacier in the Kameng basin and the Daisaphu glacier in the Subansiri basin both perched at elevations ranging from 5000 to 5500 meters.

Noteworthy is the team’s contemplation of establishing a state-of-the-art glacier monitoring laboratory.

Mentions must be made that there are mainly four glacier basins-Manas, Kameng, Subansiri and Dibang in Arunachal Himalayas with 161 glaciers, covering an area of 223 sqkms.

Director Tana Tage of the Centre for Earth Sciences and Himalayan Studies and scientific advisor Dr. Bhoop Singh graced the occasion, underscoring the significance of this scientific endeavor.