FIFA President To Grace Santosh Trophy Finals In Arunachal Pradesh, India

NET Web Desk

In an exciting announcement, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) during the Executive Committee meeting at the Football House in New Delhi, on Thursday, disclosed that FIFA President Gianni Infantino is set to visit India in March next year to attend the Santosh Trophy final.

The prestigious tournament, to be held in Arunachal Pradesh, will now be known as the FIFA Santosh Trophy, reflecting a collaboration between AIFF and FIFA officials, as reported.

AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey expressed his delight, stating, “After discussions with FIFA, the Santosh Trophy will now be known as the FIFA Santosh Trophy. This entails a visit from FIFA officials to meet with Arunachal Pradesh officials, ensuring the successful conduct of the tournament.”

Chaubey further revealed expectations for the FIFA President’s presence at the final on either March 9 or 10, adding a significant global touch to the Indian football scene.

In a parallel development, FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development and renowned coach, Arsene Wenger, is set to visit India later this month, as per reports.

Chaubey believes Wenger’s visit will usher in a new chapter in India’s youth development plans and projects, emphasizing the positive impact on the country’s football landscape.

Excitement brews as India gears up to host these prominent FIFA figures, marking a crucial step in the nation’s football journey.