In A First, Manipur’s DC, ADC Spend One Night At Relief Camp

Breaking barriers in public service, Deputy Commissioner Dharun Kumar of Churachandpur district, Manipur, emerged as a trailblazer by becoming the first deputy commissioner from the state to spend a night at a relief camp for Internally Displaced People (IDP).

Accompanied by additional DC Thangboi Gangte, DC Dharun Kumar spent a night at a relief camp at Old Gelmol village, located on the outskirts of the town, on Tuesday.

This unprecedented move saw the officials dine with and distribute essential items such as warm clothing, including blankets and other items to the inmates.

Deputy Commissioner Dharun Kumar expressed a deep understanding of the challenges faced by relief camp inmates, emphasizing their commitment to ensuring essential services, improving living conditions, and fostering open communication. He conveyed heartfelt empathy and compassion, encouraging feedback from the inmates to address their concerns and make necessary improvements.

He added that they were not only offering immediate relief but also aiding in the recovery and rehabilitation of affected families.

He further expressed gratitude for the resilience and strength shown by relief camp inmates during challenging times, emphasizing the importance of collective efforts with all stakeholders.

Notably, to build trust, he routinely had dinners with children and other inmates either at the relief camps or his residence, apart from distributing various learning and recreational items to the displaced children.

Kumar actively engages with camps, collaborates with NGOs for skill training, aiming to empower IDPs for independent livelihoods.

The community, awestruck by his compassionate gesture of spending a night at the camp, expressed deep gratitude to the Deputy Commissioner.