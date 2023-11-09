NLFT-BM Leader Dies For Stomach Pain In Bangladesh, Accused Of BSF Jawan’s Murder

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 09, 2023: A top leader of the banned National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) died of stomach pain in a hideout in Bangladesh, sources said. The deceased was identified as Lebajoy Tripura alias Raikuchkak, a self-styled captain of the Biswmohan faction of the insurgent group.

According to sources, Lebajoy was suffering from acute stomach pain for the last several days and could not get proper medical treatment. He belonged to Rajmoni Rowaja para, a border village in Dhalai district of Tripura. He joined the NLFT in 2008-10 and was involved in several attacks on security forces, extortion, kidnapping and recruitment of tribal youths.

Lebajoy was one of the prime accused in the killing of BSF head constable Girish Kumar Yadav on August 19, 2023. Yadav was part of the 145 battalion of BSF deployed in Kanchanpur sub-division of North Tripura district. He was shot dead by NLFT militants while patrolling near the border fence.

The NLFT, which was formed in 1989, aims to create an independent state of Tripura by seceding from India through armed struggle. The group has been operating from bases in Bangladesh with the support of other separatist outfits. In October 2023, the Ministry of Home Affairs banned the NLFT under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act for being an unlawful association.