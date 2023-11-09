Soldier From Mizoram Fatally Shot By Pakistan Soldiers At J&K Border Dies

NET Web Desk

A tragic incident unfolded late on Monday night at the Jammu and Kashmir border, where Head Constable Lalthafamkima of the 148 Bn, a 50-year-old army veteran from Durtlang North, Mizoram, lost his life on duty.He was fatally shot by Pakistani soldiers.

Reports indicate that Head Constable Lalthafamkima was diligently performing his border duties when the attack occurred around midnight. Despite immediate efforts to rush him to a nearby hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

A post-mortem examination on Lalthafamkima’s body will be conducted to gather crucial evidence, authorities confirmed.

Subsequently, his remains will be transported to Mizoram, his hometown, as per information.

The fallen soldier reportedly leaves behind his wife and three children.