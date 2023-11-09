Tripura: Japanese Delegation Explores Trade Potential At Indo-Bangla Friendship Bridge In Sabroom

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 09, 2023: In a significant development, a delegation from Japan led by team leader Yoshiya Nakaguya, visited Tripura’s Sabroom on Thursday to inspect the Integrated Check Post near the recently inaugurated “Maitri Setu” on the Feni river connecting India and Bangladesh.

This two-lane friendship bridge, dubbed as the gateway to North-East India, was virtually inaugurated on March 9, 2021, by the Prime Ministers of India and Bangladesh, highlighting its strategic importance.

The visit focused on exploring the trade and industrial possibilities in the special economic zone area of Sabroom, centered around the Friendship Bridge. Despite the bridge’s completion in 2021, the movement of goods and people is yet to commence. The delegation engaged in a discussion meeting at the goods yard of the Integrated Check Post, involving officials from Sabroom Sub-Divisional Administration, BSF, and the Consumer Unity and Trust Society of India.

The Japanese delegation comprised of six members including team leader Yoshiya Nakaguya and deputy leader Takishi Shimomura, expressed keen interest in the economic prospects facilitated by the Friendship Bridge. Representatives from India, including Arnav Ganguli from the Consumer Unity and Trust Society and Deputy Commandant of BSF No. 96 Battalion, participated in the discussions.

Discussions delved into the possibilities of opening industries in the special economic zone area of Sabroom, capitalizing on the geographical location and commercial significance of the Friendship Bridge. The visit included inspections of the “Maitri Setu”, Integrated Check Post, Special Economic Zone, and Sabroom Railway Station.

The entire delegation concluded their inspection and discussions by 1:30 PM, departing from Sabroom, marking a pivotal moment in exploring the trade potential and collaborative ventures between Japan and the Indo-Bangla border region.