Arunachal’s Gelling Circle Attains 4G Connectivity, CM Khandu Thanks PM Modi

NET Web Desk

In a significant stride towards enhanced connectivity and progress in the bordering areas of Arunachal Pradesh, Gelling Circle in the Upper Siang District is now connected by 4G services.

Acknowledging this milestone, Chief Minister Pema Khandu (@CMPemaKhandu) took to his social media handles to express his satisfaction and share the positive impact on the ground.

Khandu thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the support and vision that has made this achievement possible.

He also highlighted the pivotal role this development plays in benefiting the jawans of the ADG PI – Indian Army and Indo-Tibetian Border Police (ITBP) official, who are stationed in remote regions.

Mentions must be made that this latest development marks a transformative step towards digital opportunities in the region promising improved accessibility for the residents and also holds the potential to bring about substantial progress.

This strategic move aligns with the government’s commitment to fostering progress and accessibility, particularly in the border regions, contributing to a more connected and technologically empowered community, as per reports.