Gauhati High Court Orders To Send Notice To Barpeta Xatras For Women’s Entry Ban

NET Web Desk

In response to Public Interest Litigation (PIL) 68/2023 filed by advocate Sandeep Chamaria, the Gauhati High Court has directed the issuance of notice to Xatras in Barpeta regarding the prohibition on women’s entry into their premises.

A two-judge bench, comprising Justice Lanusungkum Jamir and Justice Kardak Ete, reportedly heard the case against the Assam government, Barpeta Satra, Sundari Diya Satra, Satra Baradi, and Ganakkuchi Satra, Xatras,on the issue of prohibition on women entering the Xatras, citing a violation of constitutional rights.

The petitioner urged the court to instruct Xatra administrations to allow women’s entry without discrimination, enabling them to participate in religious activities on par with male devotees. Highlighting the religious significance and public nature of these institutions, the petitioner argued that failure to protect women’s rights contradicts constitutional principles.

Notably, the petitioner who personally visited the Barpeta Xatras, emphasized the historical inclusion of women in these religious practices. He noted the recent downturn in women’s status within the male-dominated society of Barpeta Xatras, attributing it to gender discrimination, a social evil.

Following arguments, the bench instructed the petitioner to serve notice to the respondents, i.e., the Xatras, within one week via registered post from the date of order, November 9, 2023.

The next hearing is scheduled after four weeks, as per reports.