Manipur Government Launches Permanent Housing Scheme For Victims of Ethnic Clashes

NET Web Desk

In a significant move towards restoring normalcy in Manipur after recent ethnic clashes, Chief Minister N Biren Singh has announced the launch of a permanent housing scheme.

This initiative aims to aid those whose homes were destroyed during the violent incidents earlier this year, as reported.

Additionally, Manipur CM Singh also distributed financial assistance to selected beneficiaries from Imphal East, Kakching and Bishnupur districts under the scheme at the Durbal Hall of the Manipur Secretariat.

Highlighting the comprehensive nature of the scheme, CM emphasised the broader goal of not just rebuilding houses but also revitalizing livelihoods and fostering harmony within the state.

Reportedly, beneficiaries will receive the financial support in two installments. To access the second installment, they must apply through their respective Deputy Commissioner, submitting photographs showcasing the ongoing construction progress using the initial installment.