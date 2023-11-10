Meghalaya’s NEHU Ranked 2nd In Prestigious QS Asia Rankings

NET Web Desk

In a remarkable achievement, North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong, secures the 2nd position in the prestigious QS World University Rankings: Asia in the teacher-student ratio category.

This accomplishment highlights NEHU’s steadfast commitment to delivering an outstanding academic experience characterized by personalized attention and high-quality instruction, as stated in a university-issued release on Thursday.

Widely acknowledged as a global benchmark for university performance evaluation, the QS World University Rankings: Asia recognition underlines NEHU’s dedication to cultivating an environment that empowers students with the individualized support necessary for academic success, the statement added.

Further, the statement also stated that NEHU’s faculty, comprised of distinguished scholars and dedicated educators, ensures students benefit from ample opportunities for interaction and engagement, thereby creating a vibrant learning environment.