Prime Accused In Guwahati Double Murder Case Bandana Kalita Granted Bail

NET Web Desk

In a recent development, Bandana Kalita, the primary suspect in the gruesome murder case involving her husband and mother-in-law in Guwahati’s Noonmati, has been granted bail by the Kamrup Metropolitan District and Sessions Judge Court.

The court, in case number 91/23, issued bail on specific terms and conditions for both Bandana Kalita and her accomplice Dhanti Deka.

Bandana is now required to present herself at the Noonmati Police Station twice a week and is prohibited from leaving her district without prior court authorization, as per reports.

This legal development follows the July 2022 incident where Bandana Kalita allegedly planned the murder of her husband, Amarjyoti Dey, and mother-in-law, Shankari Dey, with the assistance of her accomplices Arup Deka and Dhanti Deka.

The trio reportedly dismembered the victims’ bodies, storing them in a refrigerator for three days before disposing of the remains in Meghalaya. The motive behind the heinous act is believed to be linked to an extramarital affair of the accused woman.

A thorough investigation led by Guwahati Police resulted in the recovery of missing body parts in Meghalaya’s Dawki.

Subsequently, a comprehensive 1,600-page charge-sheet was filed against Bandana Kalita and her two accomplices three months after the crime.

Notably, Arup Deka, the second accomplice, had been granted bail in the previous month.