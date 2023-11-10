Sikkim’s ‘Mero Rukh Mero Santati’ Initiative Selected For COP 28 In Dubai

NET Web Desk

Sikkim’s remarkable environmental initiative, ‘Mero Rukh Mero Santati,’ which involves planting 108 trees for each newborn in the state, has garnered international recognition.

The initiative has reportedly been selected for the upcoming Conference of the Parties (COP 28) scheduled to be held in Dubai from November 30 to December 12.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay, speaking at an event in Gangtok, expressed immense pride in the initiative’s selection, deeming it a moment of honor for both Sikkim and the entire nation.

He also extended his gratitude to the government officials who played a crucial role in the flagship initiative and the citizens who supported it wholeheartedly.

Responding to inquiries about the recent Glacial Lake Outburst Flood in Sikkim, CM Golay affirmed that the state would present its efforts and engage in discussions during the international event.

Scheduled to attend the conference reportedly are Chief Secretary VB Pathak, Forest Department Secretary, and other officials.

The initiative’s recognition at COP 28 marks a notable achievement in the realm of environmental conservation.