Tripura: Three-Day Grand Diwali Fair To Kick Off From November 12 At Udaipur

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 10, 2023: In a unique turn of events, the Diwali fair has commenced ahead of the Durga Puja and Lakshmi Puja conclusion at the revered Mata Tripureshwari Temple, recognized as one of the 51 Peeths. Marking a significant departure from tradition, the current state government, in its first tenure, is orchestrating a three-day extravaganza surrounding the Diwali festival. The governmental machinery has been operating tirelessly across all departments to ensure the success of both the fair and the festival.

Sujan Sen, a key member of the Diwali Mela Committee and Chairman of Matabari Panchayat Samiti, announced that this year’s fair is scheduled to span three days. Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha is slated to inaugurate the festivities at 5:30 pm on November 12 next. Anticipated attendees include all State Council of Ministers, Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs), the President of the Gomti Zilla Parishad, and public representatives from various regions.

With a considerable demand for entry, approximately 6664 shops have already sold tickets for beat, and organizers estimate sales could reach Rs 8 to 9 thousand tickets each. However, Sujan clarified that permissions would be granted for around 600 shops. He also mentioned that 16 stalls would be set up as part of the fair’s expansion, facilitated by the government’s developmental initiatives.

Diligent efforts are being put forth by responsible officers from various departments, working tirelessly to guarantee the success of this grand event. In terms of logistics, five entry gates will be strategically positioned along the national highway. Effective from November 12’s afternoon, access to the fairgrounds will be restricted without prior government authorization. Adequate provisions have been made to accommodate approved vehicles at the Mata Bari Vegetable Market grounds.

As the event approaches, the concerted efforts of every department involved reflect a commitment to making this year’s Diwali fair an unparalleled success.