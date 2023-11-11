Arunachal Governor Calls For Enhanced Naval Outreach programs In Educational Institutions

NET Web Desk

In a recent meeting with a naval delegation led by Commander Ronie Chowpoo, at the Arunachal Raj Bhavan, Governor KT Parnaik expressed the need for increased outreach by the Indian armed forces in schools and colleges across Arunachal.

Governor Parnaik commended the Navy’s efforts to motivate higher education students to join the forces, highlighting the state’s youth’s inherent physical fitness and agility as a valuable asset.

During the meeting, Governor Parnaik reportedly suggested leveraging audiovisual aids to showcase the Indian Navy’s capabilities and encouraged more such programs.

He affirmed Raj Bhavan’s commitment to facilitating such initiatives, as reported.

The naval officers, including Lieutenant Commanders Rige Bagra and Saloni Gandhi, briefed the governor on recent outreach programs at institutions like the National Institute of Technology (Jote) and the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology (Nirjuli), as per reports.