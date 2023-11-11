Israel And Hamas Negotiate To Release Civilian Hostages In Gaza

NET Web Desk

In the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, negotiations are actively taking place to secure the release of hostages in Gaza. Two proposals are on the table—one involving a small number of individuals and the other concerning the release of over 100 civilians held in Gaza, as reported by US media.

Standing at the 36th day of the conflict, Israel is under escalating international pressure, notably from its main ally, the United States, urging heightened efforts to protect Palestinian civilians in the face of a rising death toll from clashes between Israeli forces and Hamas militants.

As the violence continues, thousands of Palestinians are fleeing northern Gaza, prompted by intensified military operations near and around hospitals in North Gaza City.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a statement, firmly declared “no ceasefire” unless there is progress on the release of hostages held by Hamas.

In the recent India-US 22 Dialogue meeting in New Delhi, India reiterated the necessity of a two-state solution to address the current Israel-Palestinian crisis.

The Foreign and Defense Ministers of both nations specifically addressed the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, emphasizing the “immediate release” of those being held hostage in the Gaza Strip.

India and the U.S. jointly called for “humanitarian pauses” in the conflict, as per reports.

Notably, Israel had agreed to a daily four-hour pause in fighting, allowing civilians to evacuate south and facilitating the entry of essential aid into the besieged territory.

On the healthcare front, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported on Friday that 20 out of Gaza’s 36 hospitals are no longer functional following a reported Israeli strike in the area.

WHO further verified over 250 attacks on hospitals, clinics, patients, and ambulances in Gaza since October 7, in addition to 25 attacks on healthcare facilities in Israel.