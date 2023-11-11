Tripura: Alleged Security Staff’s Misconduct Results In Patient’s Death At IGM Hospital

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 11, 2023: A critically ill patient died at IGM Hospital in Agartala city on Friday night due to the alleged negligence and non-cooperation of the private security staff at the emergency department. The family members of the deceased accused the security staff of making them wait for a long time and not allowing them to see the doctor. The incident sparked tension and anger in the hospital premises for a while. Police and CRPF jawans rushed to the spot to control the situation and pacify the agitated relatives.

According to sources, the deceased patient was identified as Samu Mia, a resident of Dakshin Chandrapur area. He was suffering from respiratory problems and was brought to IGM Hospital by his family members around 10 pm. However, they claimed that the security staff at the emergency department did not cooperate with them and made them stand outside for a long time. They alleged that the security staff did not allow them to enter the hospital or see the doctor.

They further alleged that by the time the doctor came to check Samu Mia, his condition had deteriorated and he was on the verge of death. They said that the doctor declared him dead shortly after examining him. They blamed the security staff for the death of Samu Mia and demanded action against them. They also accused the hospital authorities of negligence and mismanagement.

The incident caused a lot of commotion and resentment in the hospital premises. The relatives of Samu Mia staged a protest and raised slogans against the security staff and the hospital administration. They also tried to vandalize the hospital property and create a ruckus. The police and the CRPF jawans intervened and tried to calm down the protesters. They also assured them that the matter will be investigated and appropriate action will be taken against the guilty.

The hospital authorities have not issued any official statement on the incident yet. The police have registered a case and are probing the matter. The body of Samu Mia has been sent for post-mortem.