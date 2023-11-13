After NIA Raids In 10 States, Tripura Police & BSF Nabs 14 Bangladeshis At Sabroom Border

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 13, 2023: In a stark reminder of the persistent challenges surrounding human trafficking, local authorities in Tripura’s Sabroom under South district apprehended 14 Bangladeshi nationals, including women and children, at the border despite a recent nationwide operation conducted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). This incident follows the NIA’s arrests of 44 individuals across ten states on November 08 in connection with human trafficking activities.

On Sunday morning, a joint operation led by Sabroom Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) resulted in the detention of 14 individuals, six of whom are children, four women, and four men. The arrests underscore the continuing threat of illegal border crossings and human trafficking operations in the region.

The detained individuals have been identified as follows: Rubel Sheikh (22), Mohammad Shahidul Islam Akon (25), Afsana Begum (18), Ismail Sheikh (25), Shamsul Alam (45), Laiju Begum (30), Mohammad Rahim Halder (13), Jihad Halder (10), Nusrat Jahan (23) and Tanisha Akhter (23).

Additionally, two women from the Baishnabpur area, Kraisu Mog and Athubhai Mog, along with a youth named Khoka Tripura, were arrested on suspicion of involvement in the smuggling operation.

The investigation reveals that Ankjai Mog of Vaishnabpur is believed to be the mastermind behind the smuggling operation. The individuals crossed the border with the help of locals Mangala Mog and Crossing Mog.

Mintu Mia, also known as Liton, from Khagrachari, Bangladesh, played a role in assembling the group from different areas of Bangladesh to Dhaka. The detained Bangladeshi citizen Rubel arrived in Barihat by bus, and from there, the group was transported to Khagrachari College by bus. Mintu led the group across the border into India, charging a significant fee of Rs 20,000 per person for the illegal entry.

The detained individuals reportedly had plans to travel to Bangalore, India. The journey involved coordination with various local touts who facilitated the entire operation for substantial sums.

In a joint operation on Sunday morning, Sabroom Police and BSF arrested the 14 Bangladeshi nationals and three Indian nationals. Although the main culprits managed to evade capture initially, efforts are underway, including the deployment of a dog squad, to apprehend them.

One of the detained individuals, identified as ‘Divyang’, revealed that he was sent from Bangladesh to India for begging in front of a famous mosque. He further disclosed that the trafficked individuals were intended for use in legal and illegal labor industries, including child and elder care, drug trade, massage parlours, salons, restaurants, hotels, factories, and farms. In some cases, these individuals were reportedly exploited for commercial sex in various contexts, including dance clubs, restaurants, illegal massage parlours, brothels, escort services, and online platforms.

The Sabrom Police have presented the accused before the Sabroom Court, marking a concerning development in the wake of the NIA’s recent nationwide crackdown on human trafficking. The incident serves as a sobering reminder of the persistent challenges faced in curbing illegal border activities and human exploitation.