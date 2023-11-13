Father-Son Duo’s ‘A Shom Mmhontssow’ Bags ‘Song of the Year’ At Nagaland Music Awards

NET Web Desk

In a remarkable achievement, the dynamic father-son singer duo, Etongbemo Kithan and Sandemo Kithan, emerged victorious at the 15th Music Awards of Nagaland.

Their exceptional composition, ‘A Shom Mmhontssow,’ not only captivated hearts but also earned them the prestigious ‘Song of the Year’ award at the event, as per reports.

The seamless blend of melodies and harmonious tunes of their gospel masterpiece ’A Shom Mmhontssow’, sets a high standard for musical excellence.

The grand event, held in the vibrant city of Dimapur on Saturday, November 11, celebrated the diversity and talent within the region’s music industry.

The award not only honours their artistic achievements but also serves as an inspiration for aspiring musicians across the state.