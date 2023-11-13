Helmetless Drunk Woman Creates Ruckus In Guwahati When Stopped By Police

NET Web Desk

In the midst of Diwali celebrations in Guwahati, chaos unfolded atop the Shraddhanjali Flyover on Zoo Road when a heavily intoxicated woman created a ruckus after being stopped by traffic police for riding her motorcycle without a helmet.

Facing the officers’ intervention, the situation reportedly took an unexpected turn as the inebriated woman vehemently resisted, engaging in unruly behavior.

Shockingly, she tore off the nameplate from the uniform of one of the officers, as reported.

Despite the police’s attempts to reason with her, the woman reportedly remained disoriented and uncooperative, shouting incomprehensible remarks and displaying erratic movements.

In a bizarre twist, she claimed to be the spouse of a fellow police officer, further complicating the unfolding drama.

In response to the debacle, police seized the woman’s motorcycle and her driver’s license, initiating legal proceedings against her.

Beyond the legal ramifications, her reckless actions are anticipated to result in the revocation of her driver’s license, as per reports.