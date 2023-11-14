Amigurumi Dolls Crafted By Manipur’s Displaced Women Go Global

NET Web Desk

In a heartwarming turn of events, the ‘Stitching Hope’ online pre-sale campaign, which initially aimed to showcase and sale stuffed toys and dolls, stitched by internally displaced women sheltered in relief camps amid ethnic strife in Manipur, has evolved into a powerful global movement fostering empowerment, storytelling, and mental health healing.

Launched by the international brand based on Singapore ‘1 Million Heroes’ and rooted in the strife-torn region of Manipur, this initiative is not just about creating charming dolls but is proving to be a beacon of hope for internally displaced women sheltered in relief camps.

Notably, the campaign equipped displaced individuals with skills in the Japanese craft art of amigurumi, providing detailed templates and materials.

The campaign, spanning from October 7 to November 5, witnessed an overwhelming response, garnering a remarkable $11,000 worth of pre-sale orders from across the globe. Notably, North America emerged as the most enthusiastic supporter, closely followed by Australia, Europe, and Asia.

Monish Karam, the visionary behind ‘1 Million Heroes,’ emphasizes that the triumph of the campaign goes beyond mere numbers; it embodies human connection.

He states, “It’s about children around the world learning from stories of resilience, and it’s about our artisans finding healing and purpose through their craft.”

Moreover, the promise of delivering dolls with augmented reality before December’s end ensures that these tangible symbols of shared stories and collective empowerment reach homes globally, creating ripples of positivity.

The augmented reality experience breathes life into each doll, transforming them into storytellers sharing tales of Manipur’s courage and indomitable spirit, connecting disparate worlds and sharing Manipur’s unique story with children globally.

For displaced women like Khundrakpam Athoi Leima from Serou, ‘Stitching Hope’ isn’t just about economic stability but also serves as a therapeutic journey, helping her find solace and healing from the memories of violence.

Mentions must be made that the ‘Stitching Hope’ campaign by ‘1 Million Heroes’ stands as a testament to the profound healing force found in art and shared narratives, connecting hearts globally through the threads of resilience and creativity.