Arunachal’s ‘Airgun Surrender Abhiyan’ Earns UNESCO Honor In Malaysia

NET Web Desk

In a significant achievement for Arunachal Pradesh, the Airgun Surrender Abhiyan led by Minister Mama Natung received international acclaim at the UNESCO International Conference on Biosphere Reserves in Sabah, Malaysia on 13th November.

Dr. Damodhar A.T., IFS, the Director, Dehang-Debang Biosphere Reserve of Arunachal Pradesh, representing the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, accepted the honor from the Malaysian Federal Government Minister for Environment, Natural Resources, and Climate Change, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmed.

The initiative, launched under Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s leadership, encourages voluntary surrender of airguns and licensed guns to curb the hunting of birds and wildlife. Since its launch in March 2021, over 2400 airguns and 9 licensed guns have been surrendered, making it a remarkable success.

Dr. Damodhar A.T. presented India’s country report and shared the success story at the UNESCO conference, where the Airgun Surrender Abhiyan was recognized as India’s best wildlife conservation initiative.

The program’s impact on wildlife protection in Arunachal Pradesh was evident, with increased bird sightings and positive conservation messages reaching local communities.

Mama Natung reportedly played a pivotal role, conducting district-level programs and garnering widespread community support.

The initiative’s success was acknowledged nationally and internationally, with awards at the 6th North East Green Summit and a feature in the 84th edition of the Mann Ki Baat Programme, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the efforts.

Expressing gratitude to the people of Arunachal Pradesh, Dr. Damodhar remarked on the honor received at the global forum, emphasizing the respect shown to India by the Malaysian Government.

Mentions must be made that the Arunachal Pradesh Airgun Surrender stands as a model wildlife conservation success story, resonating across the world.