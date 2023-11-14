Asian Development Bank Allocates $100 Million For Comprehensive Urban Development & Tourism Enhancement In Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 14, 2023: In a significant move, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has granted approval for a substantial $100 million loan dedicated to enhancing urban services and fortifying tourism facilities in the picturesque state of Tripura.

According to Tomoo Ueda, Principal Urban Development Specialist at ADB, the financial institution is unwavering in its commitment to supporting the Tripura government’s foremost objectives of advancing urban services and fortifying tourism infrastructure, ultimately fostering economic development.

The approved project aims to position Tripura as a pivotal gateway to the northeastern region by strategically developing tourist destinations along national highways. Additionally, it seeks to enhance urban governance and ensure financial sustainability.

Key components of the project include the upgrade of urban water supply systems through the installation of 42 kilometers of new transmission and distribution pipes, the establishment of four new water treatment plants, and the improvement of 55 kilometers of stormwater drains. Furthermore, the initiative will focus on enhancing 21 kilometers of urban roads, incorporating features tailored to the specific needs of the elderly, women, children, and disabled individuals.

To bolster the efficient delivery of urban services, the project will impart essential skills and knowledge to twelve urban local bodies. This training will cover various aspects, including planning, infrastructure operations and maintenance, financial management, gender equality, social inclusion, and project management. Additionally, the project aims to facilitate the state government’s revision of building regulations to incorporate spatial planning and green building principles, ensuring resilience to climate and disasters.

The ADB-sponsored endeavor is poised to elevate tourist destinations within the state, including the Chaturdash Devata Temple in the West District, Kasaba Kalibari, and Neermahal Palace in the Sepahijala District. The improvements will encompass amenities, accommodations, landscaping, and an overall transformation into visitor- and gender-friendly destinations. Moreover, the project will introduce a digital museum and a new adventure park.

A comprehensive 10-year tourism business plan is set to be formulated, providing a strategic roadmap for marketing, promotion, and private sector engagement. Simultaneously, the state’s tourism policy will undergo an update, aligning it with contemporary trends and industry standards. The ADB’s financial support is expected to catalyze a positive transformation in Tripura, both in terms of urban infrastructure and its potential as a sought-after tourist destination.