Assam Police Advocates For Secure Digital Childhood On Children’s Day

NET Web Desk

In a proactive move on Children’s Day, Assam Police utilised their official social media handles to address the critical issue of child online safety.

The law enforcement agency urged parents and guardians to prioritize the safety of their children in the digital realm, cautioning against the risks associated with “Sharenting” – the practice of oversharing a child’s life on social media.

Mentions must be made that there are potential serious consequences of excessive online sharing of a child’s personal information.

Under the hashtag #DontBeASharent, the police department encouraged parents to exercise caution and responsibility when sharing their children’s experiences online.

The message resonated with the broader goal of creating a safer online environment for the future generation.

This initiative reflects Assam Police’s commitment to raising awareness about the importance of digital safety for children and fostering a collective effort to ensure a secure online space for the younger members of society.