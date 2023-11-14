Guwahati Marks Safest Diwali With Zero Firecracker Injuries

NET Web Desk

In a noteworthy development, Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) has reported zero burn injury cases related to Diwali celebrations until midnight on Sunday.

The festival, traditionally associated with firecrackers, has proven to be one of the safest in the city, with no firecracker-related injuries reported.

GMCH officials revealed that the number of road accidents during Diwali also saw a decline. According to data released on Monday, 53 road traffic accidents were reported to the hospital on Sunday until midnight. Over 50% of these cases involved youths aged between 21 and 40.

Breaking down the statistics, 60% of the cases were reported from Guwahati city and its surrounding areas, with 22 from Kamrup (Metro) district and 9 from Kamrup (rural) district. Another 22 cases were reported from various other districts.

Analyzing the age groups involved in accidents, the highest number of cases (14) were reported among youths aged 21 to 30, followed by 13 cases in the 31 to 40 age group. Eight accidents each involved individuals aged 40 to 50 and 11 to 20. The lowest, three cases, pertained to children below 10 years old, while seven cases involved people above 50.

GMCH Medical Superintendent, Abhijit Sarma, highlighted the positive outcome of zero burn injury cases, attributing it to increased awareness, especially concerning children’s safety.

The hospital recorded a total of 74 medico-legal cases, indicating instances where further investigation by the police was deemed necessary by the medical staffs, as per reports.