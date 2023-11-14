Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Two Workers From Assam Among 40 Trapped In Uttarakhand Tunnel

NET Web Desk

In a devastating incident, the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand collapsed on the night of November 11, leaving 40 workers trapped underground.

Among them are Sanjay Basumatary and Ramprasad Narzary, hailing from Assam’s Ramphalbil village in Kokrajhar, as per information.

Family members reportedly have been making desperate calls, seeking information about the whereabouts of their sons in the wake of this tragic event.

Sanjay Basumatary’s elder brother, Rocket Basumatary, who was also working at the construction site, managed to be reached, as per reports.

Ramprasad Narzary’s mother expressed her anguish, stating, “My son’s name is Ramprasad Narzary. Two lads from Ramphalbil village went there to work. I request the governments of both the states to rescue all the trapped workers safely.”

Both families have appealed to the government for swift and effective rescue efforts.

Mentions must be made that this incident underscores the risks faced by laborers working on crucial infrastructure projects and underscores the need for stringent safety measures in such environments.

