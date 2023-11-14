Villagers Seek Noise Control Measures For Cherry Blossom Festival in Meghalaya

NET Web Desk

As the eagerly anticipated Cherry Blossom Festival approaches, residents of Lumsohpieng and Umdaitkhla villages in the Bhoirymbong area have voiced their concerns over potential noise disturbances during the event.

In a letter addressed to Ri-Bhoi Deputy Commissioner Arpit Upadhyaya, villagers reportedly urged authorities to take proactive measures to minimize the impact of the festival on the surrounding community.

The primary plea from the villagers was for a reduction in the decibel level during the three-day festival, scheduled to take place from November 17 to 19. The residents emphasized the need for strict adherence to permitted noise levels, especially in sensitive areas such as schools, colleges, hospitals, and households.

Concerns were also reported to be raised about the potential disruption of annual examinations for students during the festival period.

The letter underscored the importance of maintaining a noise-free environment for students, urging the Deputy Commissioner to coordinate festival timings to avoid overlap with crucial examination periods.

To address these concerns, the villagers proposed practical solutions, including the use of soundproofing measures at concert venues to contain noise within acceptable limits, as per reports.

They specifically suggested employing sound barriers for outdoor concerts and directing speakers away from areas where examinations are being conducted.

Additionally, the community called for effective communication between event organizers, school administrators, and local communities to raise awareness about examination schedules and potential disturbances.