Arunachal’s Subansiri T20 Premier League Kicks Off With Drug Menace Awareness

In a spirited inauguration by Arunachal Cricket Association (ACA) President TC Tok at the Bn Ground, Upper Subansiri district, the second edition of the Subansiri Premier League T20 Cricket Tournament commenced on Tuesday.

Organised by the Upper Subansiri Cricket Association (USCA), the tournament aims to raise awareness about the pressing issue of the drug menace.

President TC Tok, in his address, urged participating teams to “play the game with discipline,” emphasizing the importance of sports in maintaining both physical and mental well-being.

He further advocated for a collective effort in creating awareness against the drug menace within society, as per reports.

Prominent cricket officials from ACA, including Vice President Geda Kabak, reportedly joined the inaugural function.

Moreover, USCA President Dos Dasi reportedly took the opportunity to highlight the accomplishments of ACA, particularly in Upper Subansiri district.

Additionally, Dasi encouraged parents to actively support their children in pursuing games and sports while emphasizing the critical role of such activities in shielding the younger generation from the dangers of the drug menace, as per reports.

As the tournament kicks off, cricket enthusiasts not only anticipate thrilling matches but also hope for a heightened community awareness regarding the grave issue of drug abuse.