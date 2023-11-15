Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Manipur State Journalist Awardees To Be Honored On National Press Day

The Directorate of Information & Public Relations (DIPR) in Manipur has unveiled the winners of the State Journalist Awards 2023 across seven categories.

Following a meticulous evaluation of submissions by a panel of judges, journalists were selected based on criteria such as objectivity and reliance on authentic sources.

Noteworthy Awardees are reported to be as follows:

  • Rural Reporting: Robinson Wahengbam from Sanaleibak Daily
  • Public Health and Hygiene Reporting: Taorem Bishwajit Singh from Sanaleibak Daily
  • Emphasis on Women and Children: Khairibam Yaiphaba Meitei from TOM TV
  • Sports Reporting: Asem Chandrashekhwor Singh from Sanaleibak Daily
  • Art and Culture, Parliamentary Reporting: Maibam Kenedy Singh from Sanaleibak Daily
  • Science and Technology Reporting: Moirangthem Khagemba Meetei from Sanaleibak Daily

Additionally, the official statement highlighted that the ‘Best Editor Award on National Integration & Communal Harmony’ category remained vacant due to a single entry without competition.

The awards ceremony is scheduled for National Press Day Observation on November 16 at the Durbar Hall of Chief Minister’s Secretariat, where the deserving recipients will be honoured for their outstanding contributions to journalism.

