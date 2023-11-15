Meghalaya’s ‘The Hills Festival’ Returns For Its 4th Edition In December

NET Web Desk

The much-anticipated ‘TheHills Festival’ of Meghalaya is set to captivate audiences for its fourth edition on December 1 and 2.

Organised by HYPE – Helping Young People Entertainment, in collaboration with Meghalaya Tourism, this homegrown music festival set against the breathtaking backdrop of the serene Umiam Lake in Umbir village, promises a genuine immersion into the ‘Spirit of Meghalaya’, as reported.

Featuring an impressive lineup of artists, including Nikhil D’Souza, Blot!, Anoushka Maskey, and Tsumyoki, the festival blends modern beats with traditional tunes, creating a unique musical experience.

In addition, Forage Aisle is set to bringJaintia Cuisine to the forefront, with culinary experts exploring indigenous ingredients.

Moreover, The Pig-Out Affair contest showcasing the finest pork delicacies crafted by local culinary maestros, will be the another highlight, as per reports.

Beyond music and food, The Hills Festival reportedly fosters a cultural exchange, providing a platform for Meghalaya’s talented musicians, artists, craftsmen, and culinary experts to showcase their skills, products, and conduct interactive workshops.

Recognizing the importance of bonding, the festival also features a vibrant flea market with games and activities for all attendees.

Building on last year’s success, this edition to reportedly offer comfortable camping tents for an immersive experience, allowing attendees to enjoy soul-stirring music, stargazing, and exploration of Umbir’s beauty.

In sum, The Hills Festival 2023 promises an unforgettable journey into the heart of Meghalaya’s culture, music, and culinary delights.