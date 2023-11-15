Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Affirms Central & State Governments’ Commitment For Inclusive Development

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 15, 2023: Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Wednesday reiterated the joint commitment of the state and central governments to ensuring the accessibility of government flagship schemes to every individual in society.

Speaking at the state-level observance of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan, Agartala, on the birth anniversary of Bhagaban Birsa Munda, Dr. Saha emphasized the mission mode approach adopted by both governments to achieve this inclusive goal.

During the event, the Chief Minister inaugurated the Chief Minister’s Tribal Development Mission, ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra,’ and Proti Ghore Susashan 2.0 (Good Governance 2.0). These initiatives aim to extend the benefits of various government schemes to every member of society.

Dr. Saha highlighted the significance of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas in the context of the glorious history and cultural heritage of Janajati communities. He stated, “Since 2021, we observe Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas on November 15, the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, across the country.”

Regarding the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, inaugurated by PM Modi, Dr. Saha explained its purpose, saying, “This yatra, especially in Janajati areas, aims to create awareness about the schemes introduced by PM Modi for the benefit of the people and will continue until January 26, 2024.”

Reaffirming the commitment of the state and central governments, Dr. Saha emphasized, “We are working on a mission mode to provide all kinds of facilities, such as sanitation, financial assistance, housing, food safety, and other basic rights.”

Dr. Saha announced the launch of Proti Ghore Susashan 2.0, focusing on delivering government schemes to those who have been left out. He highlighted that meetings have been held at all levels to ensure the effective implementation of the initiative.

The meeting was attended by Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath, Janajati Kalyan Minister Bikas Debbarma, Cooperative Minister Sukla Charan Noatia, Chief Secretary JK Sinha, DG of Police Amitabh Ranjan, and other dignitaries.