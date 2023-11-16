Air Connectivity Crisis Hits Arunachal As Flybig Airlines Temporarily Suspends Operations

NET Web Desk

A major setback strikes the air connectivity in Arunachal as Flybig airline temporarily halted operations due to aircraft maintenance in Kolkata and Hyderabad.

This pause affects flight services between Hollongi and Guwahati, Guwahati-Pasighat, and Guwahati-Tezu, as reported.

The airline anticipates resuming these routes in the first week of January, as informed by senior official of Flybig.

An official from Flybig revealed that the airline had anticipated the delivery of larger aircraft, especially for the Hollongi-Guwahati sector, known for consistently operating at full capacity. However, the anticipated aircraft did not arrive, and the existing fleet is undergoing substantial maintenance, as per information.

Moreover, the state government reportedly discontinued the chopper service between Naharlagun and Guwahati after Flybig started flight service between Hollongi and Guwahati.

However, the absence of both flight and chopper services, especially concerning medical patients, has led to challenging times for the residents, as per reports.

Acknowledging the predicament, the secretary of civil aviation, Swapnil M. Naik, stated that a review meeting would be conducted soon, and necessary actions would be taken in the interest of the people affected by the disruption in air connectivity.