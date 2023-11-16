Indian Army And BRO Jointly Rebuild Broken Chungthang Bailey Bridge In Sikkim

NET Web Desk

In a remarkable display of teamwork and dedication, the Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army, in collaboration with the Border Roads Organization (BRO), successfully completed the construction of a 200-feet Bailey bridge over the Teesta River at Chungthang.

The bridge, the longest and heaviest single span of its kind, now reportedly reconnects flood-affected areas of North Sikkim with the mainland, reestablishing vital links that were severed since the night of October 3, 2023.

The swift and efficient construction, spanning five days, involved the meticulous efforts of the Trishakti Sappers and the BRO’s engineering prowess. The project included the initial construction of concrete abutments by the BRO, followed by the assembly of the Bailey bridge by the Trishakti Sapper, as reported.

The successful completion of this vital infrastructure project was reportedly celebrated with the inauguration by Mr. Samdup Lepcha, Honourable Minister of Roads and Bridges, Government of Sikkim, in the presence of Indian Army officials, BRO representatives, and members of the Civil Administration.

Notably, the newly inaugurated bridge is set to facilitate seamless movement of vehicles and the timely delivery of relief materials to the previously isolated flood-affected areas, as per reports.

This achievement highlights the Indian Army’s unwavering commitment to nation-building and its steadfast support for the citizens during times of crisis.