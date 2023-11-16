Major Drug Bust In Tripura: Churaibari Police Nab 12-Wheeler With 263 kg Of Cannabis

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 16, 2023: In a significant development, the Tripura’s Churaibari police station has scored a major victory in the fight against drugs, claiming to contribute towards a drug-free state.

Superintendent of Police Bhanupada Chakraborty announced the successful operation, revealing that 263 kg of dry ganja was seized from a 12-wheeler lorry based on a tip-off. The driver of the vehicle has been apprehended in connection with the case.

The operation took place as law enforcement acted on confidential information, leading to the interception of a twelve-wheeler lorry with registration number NL01AG5879 around Thursday noon.

Upon inspection, the police recovered 39 packets containing a total of 263 kg of dry cannabis. The arrested individual, identified as Narayan Chandra Sarkar (64), hails from the Bhatt Pukur area of Edinagar police station.

SP Chakraborty disclosed that the market value of the seized ganja is estimated to be around four lakh rupees. Sarkar, allegedly transporting the contraband from Agartala to Guwahati outside the state, now faces legal action initiated by the Churaibari police station.

The successful drug seizure operation reflects the police’s commitment to curbing illicit activities, and the investigation is underway to unravel further details surrounding the case. The Churaibari police station aims to reinforce its efforts in creating a drug-free environment for the citizens of Tripura.