Mishing Community Protests Demanding ‘Ali-Ai Ligang’ Holiday In Assam

In a protest held at Chachal, Guwahati, representatives of the Mishing community demanded the declaration of a state holiday on Ali-Ai Ligang, celebrated on the first Wednesday of the month of Falgun.

Presenting a memorandum to the Chief Minister of Assam, the community reportedly highlighted their significant size (687,836 members as per the 2011 census) and the festival’s importance to their way of life.

Futher, they mentioned that the community has been demanding this holiday for a very long time, as per reports.

While 10 districts observe the day as a restricted holiday, those residing in other parts feel marginalised, they said.

Drawing attention to holidays granted for Bhatri Dutiya and Chhath Puja, celebrated by smaller communities, the Mishing community sought parity, demanding equal recognition for Ali Ai Ligang.

Additionally, The Mishing community asked for the festival’s details to be included in school books to preserve their cultural heritage.