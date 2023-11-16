One Arrested For Issuing Death Threat Against Assam Minister Atul Bora

NET Web Desk

In a significant development, a 31-year-old resident of Bamun Moran Gaon village in Gourisagar, Assam, has been apprehended by the police for allegedly issuing a death threat against Cabinet Minister Atul Bora.

The arrest comes in response to a directive from Assam’s Director General of Police (DGP), Gyanendra Pratap Singh, urging the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to take legal action regarding a death threat against Bora, which was posted in a social media comment section, as reported.

Reportedly, the threat, initially posted on November 14 in a Facebook comment by a user named ‘Pranash Shandilya,’ claimed the involvement of the banned militant group United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) and hinted at the placement of an explosive in Minister Bora’s quarters.

The CID, conducting a thorough investigation, successfully traced the user to be 31-year-old Nip Pratim Baruah.The suspect was apprehended during a raid, as per reports.

Atul Bora, the head of the regional party Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), allies with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam, overseeing crucial portfolios such as agriculture, animal husbandry, implementation of Assam Accord, and border protection and development.