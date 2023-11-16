Tripura’s Electorate Surges To 28,26,046: Election Minister Ratan Lal Nath

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 16, 2023: Tripura’s Election Minister, Ratan Lal Nath, revealed on Thursday that the draft publication of electorates in the state stands at 28,26,046 voters as of November 1. This marks an increase from the 28,13,418 voters recorded in the last assembly election took place in March 2023.

Minister Nath addressed the media at the Civil Secretariat in Agartala city on Thursday afternoon, stating that the summary revision for the voters’ list began on November 1 and will continue until December 6. The draft publication currently reflects the figure of 28,26,046 voters as of November 1.

As part of the ongoing process, claims and objections through forms 6, 7, and 8 have been initiated. Minister Nath reported that 8,593, 4,657, and 15,515 applications, respectively, have been submitted to the Election department for updating as of the last Wednesday.

In an effort to encourage participation, the Election department invites all eligible voters to register their names as electorates during this summary revision. Minister Nath highlighted that individuals turning 18 years old on January 1, 2024, can submit form 6. Additionally, youths above 17 years old can also submit their forms, with the department registering their names upon turning 18, after hearing from the respective voters.

Minister Nath emphasized the significance of the voters’ list update as the Lok Sabha polls approach. The Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are playing a crucial role, and the political parties’ Booth Level Agents (BLAs) are also actively involved. Sub-divisional level training sessions have already commenced as part of the preparations for the final publication of the voters’ list.

Furthermore, Minister Nath highlighted that the Election department has instituted a process to register names four times a year, specifically on the first of January, April, July, and October. This proactive approach aims to ensure an accurate and up-to-date voters’ list ahead of the upcoming elections.