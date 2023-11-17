Bad Weather Delays Repatriation Of Surrendered Myanmar Soldiers In Mizoram

NET Web Desk

The much-anticipated repatriation of 29 Myanmar Army soldiers, who surrendered on November 16 after a four-hour gun battle with the People’s Army CNDF near the Mizoram border, has faced an unexpected setback. Adverse weather conditions in Mizoram prevented the Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper, scheduled for the repatriation, from landing as relentless rain swept the region.

Reportedly, the surrender followed a fierce clash in the Tuibual area, just 13 km from the Mizoram border, on November 15. The confrontation resulted in the unfortunate loss of two Myanmar soldiers’ lives, with three others sustaining minor injuries from CNDF forces.

After intense negotiations, an agreement was reached, compelling the soldiers to surrender. Originally set for November 15 in Saikhumphai, Mizoram, the process faced delays due to navigational challenges, as per reports.

The troops reportedly arrived in Saikhumphai on November 16, complying with the agreement by relinquishing their arms to the Mizoram Police, including guns, ammunition, and bombs.

A warm welcome awaited the surrendered soldiers from the Mizoram Police, the Vaphai Village Council (VC), and Vaphai Branch Young Mizo Association (YMA).

Subsequently, the soldiers were handed over to the Assam Rifles for further processing, as reported.