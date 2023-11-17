Guwahati Transforms 100 Tonnes Of Banana Stems Used In Diwali To Elephant Fodder

NET Web Desk

In a commendable initiative, Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) successfully collected a staggering 270 tonnes of banana stems used as stands for earthen lamps during Diwali, with a notable 100 tonnes directed to the Garbhanga Forest Reserve as elephant fodder.

GMC Assistant Commissioner Suhel Yasir reportedly commended residents for their active role in maintaining a clean environment, attributing this success to a collective effort. The initiative, urging citizens and vendors to dispose of banana stems responsibly, resulted in a Swachh Diwali.

Yasir acknowledged challenges in handling such waste, stating, “The corporation does not have any facility to convert such a huge amount of waste into compost.”

Nevertheless, the decision to channel a significant portion to the Garbhanga Forest Reserve showcased an innovative approach to repurposing waste for a meaningful cause, he said.

Birty Ingti Katharpi, South Guwahati range officer overseeing the Garbhanga Forest Reserve, reportedly praised the GMC for this commendable effort. Despite having adequate resources, the reserve welcomed the additional fodder, highlighting the positive impact of municipal cooperation.

While around 170 tonnes had to be disposed of due to contamination with other wastes, the overall success in waste management marked a significant shift from previous years when unsold banana stems contributed to a less-than-ideal post-Diwali environment, as reported.