ISRO’s “Space on Wheels” Educational Initiative Takes Off In Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 17, 2023: India’s renowned space research organization, ISRO, in collaboration with Vigyan Bharti, has launched an educational initiative named “Space Exploration Journey” using mobile demonstration buses called “Space on Wheels.” These buses, designed to showcase the advancements in space science and research, are set to tour various educational institutions across the country.

In the current phase of the program, one such bus will embark on a journey to 23 educational institutions in Tripura from Thursday until December 16, 2023. The initiative aims to bring the marvels of India’s space research closer to students, allowing them to witness various models of rockets and satellites. The “Space Exploration Journey” was inaugurated at 11:30 am on Thursday in the auditorium of Shishu Bihar School, Agartala.

Prior to the grand opening, teachers and students from across Tripura received training sessions, covering topics such as quizzes, science-based discussions on space, slide shows, and more. The mobile exhibition will offer an interactive experience, fostering a deeper understanding of space science among the students.

Ayan Saha, the State Coordinator of “Space on Wheels,” expressed hope that this initiative would inspire many students in Tripura to consider a future in space research. The comprehensive program aims to ignite curiosity and enthusiasm for space exploration among the young minds of the state.