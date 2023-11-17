Manipur Government Takes Strong Stance Against ITLF’s ‘Self-Rule’ Declaration

NET Web Desk

The Indigenous Tribal Forum’s (ITLF) declaration of “self-rule” in specific districts of Manipur has drawn a firm response from the state government. Education Minister Basanta Kumar Thounaojam, who also serves as the Law Minister, announced on November 16 that robust legal action is being initiated against ITLF and individuals associated with the controversial statement.

Addressing a press conference, Minister Thounaojam strongly condemned ITLF’s assertion, emphasizing its lack of legal or constitutional basis, as reported.

He also reportedly characterised the move as irresponsible, suggesting it could be motivated to disrupt the state’s law and order.

“This irresponsible statement appears to be motivated and aimed at vitiating and disturbing the law and order situation in the state,” stated Minister Basanta Kumar.

A meeting of ruling legislators convened on the same day reinforced the government’s stance, unanimously denouncing ITLF’s declaration. Minister Thounaojam disclosed that appropriate legal measures are being set in motion against ITLF and those involved in the controversial statement, as informed.

The ITLF had reportedly proclaimed “self-rule” on November 15 in districts predominantly inhabited by the Kuki community. This announcement has stirred significant controversy and raised concerns about potential ramifications on the region’s stability.