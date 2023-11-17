Meghalaya CM Launches Mobile Polyclinic For Ex-Servicemen in Tura

NET Web Desk

Marking a significant milestone, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on November 17 flagged off the Mobile Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme Polyclinic to Tura at the Rhino Training Centre in Shillong.

He expressed deep gratitude for the dedicated service of the Armed Forces and Ex-servicemen to the nation and underscored the mobile polyclinic’s importance as a special initiative to provide essential medical care to those who have served the country.

Highlighting the government’s unwavering support for initiatives benefiting Ex-servicemen, Sangma announced a generous financial assistance of Rs 5 Lakhs from the CM’s Special Grant for this noble endeavor.

The newly launched Mobile Polyclinic is strategically equipped to bring medical services closer to Ex-servicemen residing in Tura, ensuring enhanced accessibility to quality healthcare.