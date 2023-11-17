PM-KISAN In Tripura: Centre Disburses Over 640 Crore To 2.22 Lakh Farmers, Says Minister Ratan Lal Nath

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 17, 2023: Tripura’s Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath disclosed that the state’s farmers have received a total of 640 crore 43 lakh rupees under the Pradhan Mantri Kishan Scheme. The funds, part of the 15th installment, were personally sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, totaling 44.59 crore rupees.

Minister Nath asserted that the central government, under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, is dedicated to elevating farmers’ income, a sentiment echoed by the present Tripura government. He emphasized the success of the scheme, providing farmers across the nation with an annual sum of 6 thousand rupees.

Furthermore, Minister Nath outlined the positive impact of the scheme in Tripura, noting the increase in farmers’ monthly income. Citing data from various financial years, he highlighted a significant rise from Rs 6580 in 2016-17 to Rs 13,590 in the ongoing financial year 2022-23.

Providing district-wise details, Minister Nath stated that Dhalai district saw Rs 103 crore 43 lakh 48 thousand disbursed to 35,837 farmers, while Gomati district received Rs 102 crore 30 lakh 10 thousand benefiting 31,825 farmers. Similar disbursements were reported across various districts, showcasing the widespread impact of the Pradhan Mantri Kishan Scheme in Tripura.