Assam Rifles Shoot Youths, Sparks Tensions In Arunachal Pradesh

NET Web Desk

In a tense turn of events in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district on Friday, an unsettling firing incident unfolded in the Kharsang area of Changlang district.

Preliminary reports suggest that three youths engaged in hunting were fired upon by Assam Rifles, responding to shots fired by one of the youngsters.

Moreover, Limong Lungri, one of the youths, reportedly sustained a gunshot wound to his leg, while an Assam Rifles jawan is reported to be in serious condition after being hit during the exchange.

Reportedly, the Assam Rifles were stationed in the Pangchun village forest in Kharsang for area domination when they responded to what they perceived as a militant threat, triggered by the sound of gunfire from one of the hunting youths.

In the aftermath, locals rallied around the Assam Rifles camp in Kharsang, expressing their discontent and staging protests against the security force.

Simultaneously, concerned citizens gathered at the Kharsang Police Station seeking intervention, as reported.

Sources reveal that heavy security measures have been implemented to restore order in the area.