ASTC Unveils UPI Enabled City Cab Service In Guwahati

NET Web Desk

In a major stride towards transforming urban transportation, the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) has officially launched its city cab service, accompanied by a cutting-edge digital payment solution through UPI.

With an impressive number of 9,000 taxis, ASTC aims to bring seamless transportation services to the doorsteps of the people, as reported.

Launched by Transport Minister Parimal Suklabaidya this initiative marks a significant leap in enhancing the convenience, affordability, and overall commuting experience for the residents of Assam, as told by Rahul Ch Das, the Managing Director of ASTC.

Highlighting the user-friendly features of the service, Das mentioned that the ASTC city cab service can be accessed through a dedicated mobile application. This application not only facilitates real-time tracking of rides but also ensures a smooth payment process through digital platforms like UPI.

Additionally, passengers have the convenience of providing valuable feedback, contributing to a consistently positive and streamlined experience, as informed.

Further, Das announced that ASTC city cabs would initiate online bookings through post-paid counters at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport to cater to the transportation needs of passengers arriving in Guwahati from other states.