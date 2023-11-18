Legendary Singer Kumar Sanu To Launch Song Album Devoted To Mata Tripureshwari In Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 18, 2023: In a significant announcement, acclaimed music artist Kumar Sanu revealed his plans to release a song album dedicated to Mata Tripureshwari, one of the revered Peeth places among the 51 Peeths in Gomati district of Tripura. Kumar Sanu conveyed this message to the state’s residents following his visit to Mata Tripureshwari on Saturday.

The artist arrived in Agartala on Friday to partake in the cultural program organized for the Shyama Puja celebration and the ten-day-long fair in Jirania. On Saturday, Tripura’s Tourism and Transport minister Sushanta Chowdhury visited the Mata Tripureshwari Temple, a prominent site among the 51 Peeths, to offer worship. Seeking blessings from the deity, he expressed his reverence by conducting rituals at his mother’s temple.

Following the puja at Shib Bari within the temple premises, Kumar Sanu spoke to reporters, sharing his impressions of the visit. He mentioned that although he had visited Tripura before, he had not previously visited his mother’s temple due to not receiving an invitation. However, upon finally visiting Mata Tripureshwari’s temple, he was deeply moved and expressed his intention to release a song album dedicated to the revered deity.

The presence of Kumar Sanu in the Tripureshwari temple premises brought joy to the visitors, who were visibly delighted to witness the renowned music artist in person. The atmosphere was further animated by a crowd eager to capture selfies with Kumar Sanu, adding to the celebratory ambiance of the occasion.