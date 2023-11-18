Meghalaya Cabinet Approves MBoSE’s Adoption Of NCERT books

NET Web Desk

In a significant stride towards advancing the education system, the Meghalaya cabinet announced a pivotal decision to incorporate NCERT (National Council of Educational Research and Training) books for classes 1 to 10 in the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) curriculum.

This move, implemented on Thursday, reportedly aims to preserve local culture, history, and uniqueness while maintaining educational standards.

The decision ensures that educational content remains rooted in Meghalaya’s rich cultural heritage, preventing dilution of its essence, as informed.

Moreover, it marks a crucial step toward aligning the quality of education in the state with national standards, empowering students to compete at the highest level nationally, as reported.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma emphasized the necessity of adopting NCERT books, citing the prevalence of lengthy textbooks. The shift to concise materials is expected to streamline studies, fostering greater efficiency among students.

Mention must be made that this progressive initiative is set to enhance the overall educational experience and prepares Meghalaya’s youth for national-level competitions.