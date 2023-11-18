Nagaland Welcomes The Onset Of Winter As Temperatures Drop Amidst Light Showers

NET Web Desk

Nagaland experienced a temperature drop on Friday with light showers, marking the onset of winter chill from November to January. In Kohima, temperatures fell from 18⁰C to 14⁰C, while Dimapur saw a decrease from 25⁰C to 19⁰C, as per reports.

Residents reportedly opted to stay indoors, seeking warmth from firesides and heaters as the showers continued into the night.

Simultaneously, the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) issued weather updates concerning Cyclone Midhili.

Commissioner & Secretary, Lhouchalie Viya, urged departments to monitor and take precautionary measures. The public was cautioned against lightning, gusty winds, and thunderstorms, advising them to avoid sheltering near large trees or river banks, as reported.

Additionally, Kohima witnessed gloomy weather, with 93% cloud cover and 17 km/h wind gusts, discouraging many from venturing out for work.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported Cyclone Midhili’s intensification over the northwest Bay of Bengal.

The cyclone is expected to bring widespread light to moderate rains and isolated heavy showers across several states, including Nagaland, Mizoram, and Tripura.

The IMD’s latest update indicates the cyclone’s movement at a speed of 20 km/h, posing potential risks to coastal areas and northeastern states.

As the region prepares for the winter chill and monitors the evolving cyclone situation, residents are urged to stay vigilant and adhere to safety measures to mitigate potential risks to life and property.