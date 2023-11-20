Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu Reviews Rural & Urban Development Projects, Stresses On Poverty Alleviation

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 20, 2023: Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu on Monday stressed the need for identifying the poor sections of people in rural areas and giving priority to their overall development. He also reviewed the progress of various projects and programs of the Rural Development and Urban Development Departments.

The Governor held a meeting with Secretary of Rural Development Department Sandeep R Rathore, Secretary of Urban Development Department Abhishek Singh and Commissioner of Agartala Municipal Corporation Dr Shailesh Kumar Yadav at Raj Bhavan here in Agartala city on Monday. He asked them to apprise him of the status and achievements of their respective departments.

He expressed his satisfaction over the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and directed to complete the work of houses under the scheme. He also emphasized the development of road connectivity in the villages which are yet to be connected by road.

He suggested that at least one village should be identified and the people there should be encouraged in various income-based programs. He said that such initiatives would help in improving the living standards of the rural population and reducing poverty.

The Governor also took note of the various activities of the Urban Development Department. He was informed by Secretary Abhishek Singh about the plans and projects of the department. Commissioner of Agartala Municipal Corporation Dr Shailesh Kumar Yadav briefed the Governor about the developmental programs of Municipal Corporation. He said that the Municipal Corporation was working to provide better civic amenities and infrastructure to the citizens of Agartala.