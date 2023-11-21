Assam Rifles Elevates Aizawl Orphanage Education, Helps Building ‘Smart Class’

NET Web Desk

In a commendable initiative, the Assam Rifles has stepped forward to support the Thalai Hmasawn Pawl Orphanage Centre Mission in Vengthlang, Aizawl.

The paramilitary force has provided essential items for upgrading the orphanage and establishing a ‘smart class’ for community use, addressing the lack of basic teaching infrastructure, as reported.

Responding to the orphanage authorities’ request, the Assam Rifles aims to modernize education through smart classes, enabling children and locals to benefit from advanced teaching methods.

The introduction of smart classes is expected to enhance concept formation, elaboration, and overall academic achievements, as per reports.

Beyond the educational aspect, the event serves a dual purpose by fostering trust between the local community and the security forces, as reported.

Authorities at Thalai Hmasawn Pawl Orphanage expressed heartfelt gratitude for the Assam Rifles’ noble contribution, emphasizing the positive impact it will have on the students and the community at large.