Israel Officially Designates LeT As Terror Organisation Ahead Of 26/11 Mumbai Attacks Anniversary

NET Web Desk

In a significant move ahead of the 15th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, Israel has officially declared Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba(LeT) as a terrorist organisation.

Despite no formal request from the Indian government, Israel has taken this step in support of the global war on terror, an official announcement from Tel Aviv informed.

The official statement further emphasised that Israel completed all necessary procedures and checks to include LeT in its list of illegal terror organizations.

The decision comes amidst Israel’s ongoing military operation in the Gaza Strip following the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israeli targets.

Israeli Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon, revealed that Israel had been urging India to ban Hamas. However, New Delhi has not yet proscribed the Palestinian organization , as informed.

The announcement specifically highlighted LeT’s responsibility for the heinous Mumbai attacks on November 26, 2008, including the infamous raid on the Chabad House in Nariman Point, where several Israeli citizens lost their lives.